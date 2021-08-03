United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on UMC shares. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

NYSE:UMC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 217,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,756. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.