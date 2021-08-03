United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of United Natural Foods worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 229,514 shares of company stock worth $8,756,635 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

