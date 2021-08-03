United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,073 ($14.02). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,073 ($14.02), with a volume of 1,530,305 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,019.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of GBX 28.83 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford acquired 25,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, for a total transaction of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,697 shares of company stock valued at $26,422,826.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

