Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

