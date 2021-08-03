Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 1,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,212. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research firms have commented on UTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Universal Technical Institute worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

