Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Upland Software has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UPLD opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPLD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

