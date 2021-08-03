USD Partners (USDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 726.23%.

NYSE USDP opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.30. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

