V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE VFC opened at $81.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.