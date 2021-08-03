Valeo’s (VLEEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valeo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.