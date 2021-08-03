Valeo’s (VLEEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valeo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

