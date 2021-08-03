Vallourec (VLOWY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS: VLOWY) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2021 – Vallourec had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/21/2021 – Vallourec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

7/20/2021 – Vallourec was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.40 price target on the stock.

7/17/2021 – Vallourec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

7/9/2021 – Vallourec was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/5/2021 – Vallourec had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/29/2021 – Vallourec was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2021 – Vallourec was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Vallourec stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. 2,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.92. Vallourec S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 61.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vallourec S.A. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

