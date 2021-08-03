Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,297,000 after purchasing an additional 703,125 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.95. 262,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,653. The stock has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.76 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

