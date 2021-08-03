Vancity Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $219,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 454,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,623,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.44. 10,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $115.62 and a one year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.