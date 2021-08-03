Vancity Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.5% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 730,051 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $254,080,000 after acquiring an additional 64,660 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.93.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,501. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $406.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

