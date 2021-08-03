Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total value of $460,646.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,155 shares of company stock worth $30,885,251. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $8.19 on Tuesday, reaching $519.54. 12,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,979. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

