Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,000. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded up $15.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,346.89. The stock had a trading volume of 125,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,461.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

