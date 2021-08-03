Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,994 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $580.15. 8,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,181. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $549.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $660.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

