Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Up 24.1% in July

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 191,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONG opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $73.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.