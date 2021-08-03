Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after acquiring an additional 152,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,049,000 after acquiring an additional 167,274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

