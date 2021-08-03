Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 395,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $155,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $401.38. The stock had a trading volume of 50,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.