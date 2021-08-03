Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Santori & Peters Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.9% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. 72,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,748. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

