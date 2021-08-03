Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,894,000 after purchasing an additional 222,821 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 42,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,568. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.88. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

