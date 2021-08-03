Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $226.57. 121,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,498. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $228.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.