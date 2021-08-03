Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Earnings Results

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $58.30. 66,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,503.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,171 shares of company stock worth $1,404,664. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.