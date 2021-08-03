Varonis Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,133 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,743% compared to the average daily volume of 170 call options.

VRNS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.99. 996,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,864. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.72.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $75,313.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,719,339.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,664. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

