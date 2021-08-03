Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.52% of Gibraltar Industries worth $37,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,854,000 after purchasing an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after acquiring an additional 60,571 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after acquiring an additional 35,176 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ROCK opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.38. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

