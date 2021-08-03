Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $14.82 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,412 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Allegion worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after buying an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Allegion by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 105,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.