Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $33.93 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,918 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $33,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Raymond James by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 579,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.34. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

