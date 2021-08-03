Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $6.89 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 191,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 270.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,781,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 101.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.92. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

