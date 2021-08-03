Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 170,970 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,970 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $43,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $774,383.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,534.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $655,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,891 shares of company stock worth $6,238,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

