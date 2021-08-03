Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 6,093 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $20,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $221,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 632,417 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $164.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $165.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.