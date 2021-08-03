VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%.

VBIV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,395. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $772.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.03. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

