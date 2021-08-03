VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Trading Down 6%

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.69. 59,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 40,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VECT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.66.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

