Vector Group (VGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Vector Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. On average, analysts expect Vector Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VGR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. 1,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,739. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.13. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VGR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

