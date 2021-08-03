Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $337.50

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $337.50 and last traded at $337.50, with a volume of 804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

