Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Venator Materials worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 754,832 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $3,680,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 95.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 233,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

VNTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Shares of VNTR opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32. Venator Materials PLC has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $340.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

