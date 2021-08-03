Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 727,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $53,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 over the last 90 days. 47.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 5,787.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 891,300 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 28.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 196,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

