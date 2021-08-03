Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%.

Shares of Verastem stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,316. The company has a market cap of $495.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Verastem alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.