Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verra Mobility in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

VRRM stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -126.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

