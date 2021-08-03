Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Short Interest Update

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,900 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 733,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VRS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 142,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $633.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Verso will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.