Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.42 million and $154,518.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,333.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.34 or 0.06496449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.55 or 0.01410102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.83 or 0.00364760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00128720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.00588381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.65 or 0.00364291 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00297494 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,175,547 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

