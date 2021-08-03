Vesuvius plc (VSVS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VSVS stock opened at GBX 535.50 ($7.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 380.20 ($4.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,664.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 34.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 615.80 ($8.05).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

