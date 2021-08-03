Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $191.64 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $408.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.36. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth $94,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

