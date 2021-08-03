Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,998. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

