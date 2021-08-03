Vir Biotechnology (VIR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. On average, analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.07. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,167.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,724 over the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

