Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

SPCE opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

