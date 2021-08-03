Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Good Works Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWAC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $13,939,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,405,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,706,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,394,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Good Works Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

