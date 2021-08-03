Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 33,339 Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000.

PRSRU stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

