Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 39,048 Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

