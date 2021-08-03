Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $429.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $442.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

