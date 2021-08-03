Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,113 XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of XOMA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in XOMA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in XOMA by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOMA opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97. XOMA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $365.71 million, a PE ratio of 170.79 and a beta of 0.90.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%. Analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

